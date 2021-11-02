Calls for anti-GBV education to be taught in schools?

Social Entrepreneur & Activist Amahle Ntshinga highlighted their appeal to the South African public to sign a petition that will ensure that all South Africans, particularly women, girls, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, live in a safer country.
Closed because of 1 Covid19 case the decision by Disneyland in China.
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) statistician Prof Pravesh Debba offered a broad description of how the masses have left their mark at polling stations by employing their election outcome prediction model before the results are announced.
Vice chairperson at the Independent electoral commission Janet Love replied to some of the problems that the IEC is experiencing, particularly in light of the disruptions that occurred over the special voter's weekend and on the 1st of November.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter, Theto Mahlakoana provided elections update as the results start trickling live at the Results Operation Center in Tshwane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert.
Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz discussed why these may be the most uncertain elections South Africa has held since democracy, as well as his predictions for who may be leading in the polls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi responded to any last-minute questions that citizens might have about voting today at the polls.LISTEN TO PODCAST