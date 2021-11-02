IEC slowly releases results for local Government Elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule' Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far. 4 November 2021 7:26 AM
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly 3 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
IEC slowly releases results for local Government Elections

IEC slowly releases results for local Government Elections

2 November 2021 7:09 AM

EWN Reporter, Theto Mahlakoana provided elections update as the results start trickling live at the Results Operation Center in Tshwane.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Mr Gay world

4 November 2021 9:36 AM

Mr gay World Louw Breytenbach was crowned Mr Gay World, and his work has to do with his new title.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s submarine incident it has angered Chinese officials

4 November 2021 8:48 AM

Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
 
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Damon Galgut Wins Booker Prize for ‘The Promise’

4 November 2021 8:35 AM

Dalphne Stoke who is author Damon Galgut's mother reacted to his son's Booker Prize win by writing the "tour de force" novel The Promise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face

4 November 2021 8:07 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties forming coalitions?

4 November 2021 7:32 AM

Research professor at the faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg Prof. Steven Friedman gave his analysis on how these political parties can start forging relationships especially in hung municipalities.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A closer look at the latest election results

4 November 2021 7:11 AM

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu discusses the most notable aspects of this year's local government, including voter turnout and how alliances have become a crucial element.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Afghan hospital attack it looks like Islamic state did it

3 November 2021 9:35 AM

COP 26 positives & negatives world leaders have agreed something. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Wednesday's

3 November 2021 9:28 AM

Africa Africa Wednesday's with Crystal Orderson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction from Political parties on the ongoing Local Governement Elections

3 November 2021 8:33 AM

EEF Treasurer General Omphile Maotwa  and Herman Mashaba of Action South Africa respond to their performance in the local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots

3 November 2021 8:02 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'

Politics

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC facing coalition in Joburg as support drops by 10%

4 November 2021 10:34 AM

As poll results finalised, possibility of ANC-DA super coalitions high

4 November 2021 9:56 AM

Beyond 5 mn: Inside the global COVID-19 death toll

4 November 2021 9:46 AM

