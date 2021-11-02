IEC slowly releases results for local Government Elections

EWN Reporter, Theto Mahlakoana provided elections update as the results start trickling live at the Results Operation Center in Tshwane.
Mr gay World Louw Breytenbach was crowned Mr Gay World, and his work has to do with his new title.
Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.
Dalphne Stoke who is author Damon Galgut's mother reacted to his son's Booker Prize win by writing the "tour de force" novel The Promise.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Research professor at the faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg Prof. Steven Friedman gave his analysis on how these political parties can start forging relationships especially in hung municipalities.
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu discusses the most notable aspects of this year's local government, including voter turnout and how alliances have become a crucial element.
COP 26 positives & negatives world leaders have agreed something.
Africa Africa Wednesday's with Crystal Orderson
EEF Treasurer General Omphile Maotwa and Herman Mashaba of Action South Africa respond to their performance in the local government elections.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.