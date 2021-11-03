Reaction from Political parties on the ongoing Local Governement Elections

EEF Treasurer General Omphile Maotwa and Herman Mashaba of Action South Africa respond to their performance in the local government elections.
A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting!
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mac Maharaj, ANC Veteran Former Cabinet Minister, Tony Leon, Former DA Leader, Zelda Le Grange, Long-Term Private Secretary to Nelson Mandela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Xhanti Payi, Economist & Director At Nascence Advisory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy.
National spokesperson for SAPS Brig Vish Naidoo provided information on the Moti brothers, who were rescued after being kidnapped, as well as the suspects in the crime.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and Chief Economist at (RMB) Rand Merchant Bank Ettiene Le Roux discussed expectations from this year’s Mid-term Budget policy statement and whether the country afford wage increases, find ways of managing debt load and placing a planning for infrastructure development.
SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and Nehawu President Mike Shingange discuss their expectations from Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana's Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement, particularly in terms of stimulus packages for manufacturing and industrial workers, unemployment, corruption, and taxation.
Africa Africa Wednesday's with Crystal Orderson.