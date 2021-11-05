Where do we proceed from here now that local governance is over?

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga discussed the 2021 Local Government Election, how voters are pressuring political parties to collaborate, whether economic freedom fighters would have to reconsider their voting approach next time, and what South Africans should anticipate in the future.
Actor, comedian, and producer Desmond Dube discussed his return to the stage for ‘Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella” and what audiences can expect from the production at the Joburg Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.
Head of Brand Communications & franchise Management for Kids at Warner Media Monika Oomen discussed the reason behind the idea of having a campaign inviting kids across Europe, Middle East and Africa in helping to protect their environment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Climate commission deputy chair presidential Vally Moosa outlined how the money from the European Union, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States will be used to promote South Africa's climate action goals by assisting in the transition from coal to cleaner and renewable energy sources.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr gay World Louw Breytenbach was crowned Mr Gay World, and his work has to do with his new title.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.
Dalphne Stoke who is author Damon Galgut's mother reacted to his son's Booker Prize win by writing the "tour de force" novel The Promise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
