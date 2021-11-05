What’s Gone Viral - South African girls put spin on power Puff Girls theme song

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
How parents can help students remain focused during exams The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in thei... 6 November 2021 11:06 AM
It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom Power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is within budget at the moment of the diesel bill at about R4-billion... 6 November 2021 10:59 AM
Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims. 6 November 2021 8:59 AM
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voti... 5 November 2021 5:47 PM
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years' Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance. 5 November 2021 12:05 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
I wanna take my music beyond borders and see what's out there - Samantha Mogwe The Botswana musician told Azania Mosaka that sometimes artists get very comfortable in their bubble of creating amazing music but... 6 November 2021 10:24 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - South African girls put spin on power Puff Girls theme song

What’s Gone Viral - South African girls put spin on power Puff Girls theme song

5 November 2021 8:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Going back to theatre with Janice honeyman’s Cinderella

5 November 2021 9:21 AM

Actor, comedian, and producer Desmond Dube discussed his return to the stage for ‘Janice Honeyman’s Cinderella” and what audiences can expect from the production at the Joburg Theatre.

The World View - The coal deal more countries have agreed to a fossil-fuel-free future

5 November 2021 8:55 AM

Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
 
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.

 

702 Weekly Favour: Kids take up challenge to combat climate change

5 November 2021 8:32 AM

Head of Brand Communications & franchise Management for Kids at Warner Media Monika Oomen discussed the reason behind the idea of having a campaign inviting kids across Europe, Middle East and Africa in helping to protect their environment.

What South Africa's landmark deal means for the country

5 November 2021 7:41 AM

Climate commission deputy chair presidential Vally Moosa outlined how the money from the European Union, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States will be used to promote South Africa's climate action goals by assisting in the transition from coal to cleaner and renewable energy sources.

Where do we proceed from here now that local governance is over?

5 November 2021 7:06 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga discussed the 2021 Local Government Election, how voters are pressuring political parties to collaborate, whether economic freedom fighters would have to reconsider their voting approach next time, and what South Africans should anticipate in the future.

Mr Gay world

4 November 2021 9:36 AM

Mr gay World Louw Breytenbach was crowned Mr Gay World, and his work has to do with his new title.

The World View - America’s submarine incident it has angered Chinese officials

4 November 2021 8:48 AM

Re-framing history rethinking the portrait of slave owner general picton.
 
Rivalry extremes Indian police made arrests over a cricket match.

 

Damon Galgut Wins Booker Prize for ‘The Promise’

4 November 2021 8:35 AM

Dalphne Stoke who is author Damon Galgut's mother reacted to his son's Booker Prize win by writing the "tour de force" novel The Promise.

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face

4 November 2021 8:07 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Trending

It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom

Local

'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'

Local

There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Free State Education Department 'horrified' at school stabbings, deaths

6 November 2021 2:44 PM

Four people dead in Limpopo head-on crash

6 November 2021 1:27 PM

Several wounded in knife attack on German train

6 November 2021 1:19 PM

