Action South Africa provides an update on coalition talks

Action SA founder and leader Herman Mashaba explained why he would not form coalitions with some political parties and whether he would seek the position of Mayor if he formed coalitions with any of the parties.
Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Edward Kieswetter, SARS Commissioner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kerrin Land, Managing Director for Personal Finance at Old Mutual.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.
Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.
Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.