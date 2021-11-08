SA Doctors concerned about how easy it is charge them with culpable homicide if patient dies

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr. Angelique Coetzee discussed their call to the minister of Justice minister Ronald Lamola to review the law as they believe it is too easy for medical practitioners with culpable homicide if a patient dies.
Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.
Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.
Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.
Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago denied claims by the Mail and Guardian that the unit had written a letter to the president about allegations that former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko received R 150 million from the controversial 'Digital vibes' scheme, saying that the investigation is ongoing.
People's United Democratic Movement Secretary General Wandile Dluldlu shard that King Mswati III has not engaged with his dissatisfied citizens, and that pro-democracy forces have yet to unite and speak with a unified voice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Financial journalist and Associate business editor at Daily Maverick business Sasha Planting unpacked the struggle of cable theft in South Africa that is becoming worse, questioning why the government has not taken action.
