What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow- Innovative Design
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management
Today at 11:05
Listener’s choice – Lifestyle Audits 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Department of Public Service and Administration
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?
The Clement Manyathela Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner

8 November 2021 8:15 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix

17 November 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records

17 November 2021 7:44 AM

Warren Thompson, Financial Journalist & Former Reporter At Financial Mail and  ​Dario Milo, Attorney & partner at Webber Wentzel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rampant Illicit Cigarette Trade exposed

17 November 2021 7:16 AM

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime Activist & Tax Justice SA Founder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

16 November 2021 8:26 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU denies sending letter to Presidency over Khusela Diko’s alleged Digital Vibes payout of R1million

16 November 2021 7:32 AM

Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago denied claims by the Mail and Guardian that the unit had written a letter to the president about allegations that former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko received R 150 million from the controversial 'Digital vibes' scheme, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eswatini remains engulfed in escalating civil unrest and protest

16 November 2021 7:27 AM

People's United Democratic Movement Secretary General Wandile Dluldlu shard that King Mswati III has not engaged with his dissatisfied citizens, and that pro-democracy forces have yet to unite and speak with a unified voice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet cable theft becoming worse in South Africa

16 November 2021 7:11 AM

Financial journalist and Associate business editor at Daily Maverick business Sasha Planting unpacked the struggle of cable theft in South Africa that is becoming worse, questioning why the government has not taken action.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match

15 November 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report

Politics Local

Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'

Politics

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

Hung NMB metro council expected to meet for first time to elect new leadership

17 November 2021 8:38 AM

Malema defends EFF's demand for 'Die Stem' to be removed from national anthem

17 November 2021 8:30 AM

Ex-Life Esidemeni project manager regrets not fighting back over implementation

17 November 2021 8:01 AM

