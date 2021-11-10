Should coal remain part of South Africa’s future energy mix?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Cricket SA had no plan to tackle racial discrimination from 1991
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 16:10
Pre-budget conversation: Policies needed to get the economy going
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Azar Jammine
Today at 16:20
Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness Maximizing on Black friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Auditors find Eskom not disclosing irregular expenditure adequately
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Businesses may be intending to claim against their insurance policies.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mtho Mapumulo. Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Parker - Car journalist
Today at 18:13
Vodacom pays up a whooping R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Gondongwane to deliver his first ever mid-term budget speech as SA's first minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - SA continent's largest CO2 contributor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financi... 10 November 2021 12:13 PM
Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or no... 10 November 2021 11:46 AM
SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal. 10 November 2021 7:40 AM
View all Local
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a g... 10 November 2021 1:25 PM
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Should coal remain part of South Africa’s future energy mix?

Should coal remain part of South Africa’s future energy mix?

10 November 2021 7:35 AM

Deputy Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources Ntokozo Ngcwabe shared that the government is dedicated to moving away from damaging carbon emissions, but not at the expense of the country's economic prosperity.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Africa Wednesday's

10 November 2021 11:50 AM

Africa Africa Wednesday's with Crystal Orderson.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Migrant abuse in Belarus the EU accuses Minsk of bully-boy tactics

10 November 2021 8:37 AM

Death sentence in Singapore for a man of especially low intelligence.
 
Vaccination persuasion Austria is taking the whip hand in this.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes

10 November 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCan natural gas be an alternative to petrol?

10 November 2021 7:14 AM

Group sales and marketing manager of CNG holdings Wayne Williams explores whether natural gas could be a viable substitute to gasoline as the price of gasoline continues to rise.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can you protect your home appliances from being harmed by load shedding?

9 November 2021 9:59 AM

Electrical contractors' association technical adviser Anthony Schweitz offered tips on how to safeguard household appliances from the effects of load shedding.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The UN’s Afghan Famine Warning millions are at risk

9 November 2021 8:49 AM

The Tik Tok rescue me gesture saved an abducted 16 year old girl in America.
 
Transatlantic travel - at last, we’re allowed into America - vaxxed & tested. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

9 November 2021 8:09 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC wants Primary schools to no longer have rotational classes

9 November 2021 7:32 AM

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Adv Andre Gaum explained why they want rotational timetables in primary schools eliminated, claiming that they have a long-term negative impact on learning. Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga responded by saying they agree with the commission and are in talks with the government about how to proceed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from the upcoming Mid-term budget speech

9 November 2021 7:14 AM

Business Day editor at large Carol Paton talked about what South Africans may expect in the mid-term, whether our debt is expanding faster than the economy, and what she thought of Cosatu's call for a massive stimulus plan to fix the economy.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille

Politics

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

Local

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

10 November 2021 2:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

10 November 2021 2:43 PM

ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

10 November 2021 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA