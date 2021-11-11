After being kidnapped for three weeks, the Moti brothers return home

Today at 15:45 [Property Feature] Importance of doing safety & security checks during load shedding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group CEO

125 125

Today at 16:10 Medium Term Budget Business Reaction Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

125 125

Today at 16:20 Looking back at FW De Klerk's reign Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tim Du Plessis - Editor at Die Beeld

125 125

Today at 17:11 FW De Klerk Obituary by Gaye Davis Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 18:09 Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Enoch Godongwana

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Sanisha Packirisamy - Economist at Momentum

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 How is the mid-term budget affecting your income tax The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica

125 125

Today at 18:50 Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Micheal Sachs - Wits University professor & former head of National Treasury’s budget office

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: MultiChoice results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - ??? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125