What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Africa Events and Africa cares tennis tournament representative Tendai Rukwava revealed the exciting news that the most successful tennis players Venus Williams and Amrtina Hingis who will visit South Africa to compete in the Africa Cares Tennis Tournament, which will be held on the 18th and 19th of December 2021.
Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter discussed the reasons as to why he is unhappy about the Gauteng high court's decision to order the release of former president Jacob Zuma's tax records to two media houses.
Managing director for personal finance at Old Mutual Kerrin Land highlighted why the company is examining new clients' vaccination status in order to offer varied pricing for underwritten life and death cover products.
Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.
Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.
Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.