What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mandisa Nkwenkwezi: I have always been fascinated by hats Founder and creative at Nzwakazi Millinery, Mandisa Nkwenkwezi says she added beadwork and a touch of Africa to her hats. 20 November 2021 10:59 AM
Protestors warn against South Africa attending Miss Universe contest in Israel Africa for Palestine says the Miss South Africa organisation is misrepresenting the country by attending the Miss Universe pageant... 20 November 2021 10:55 AM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
View all Local
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen. 19 November 2021 12:36 PM
'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please' Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explains how the party is funded. 19 November 2021 10:43 AM
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not. 19 November 2021 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract. 19 November 2021 12:29 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Business
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried On her last show after 20 years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka shares her Upside of Failure. 19 November 2021 3:56 PM
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

16 November 2021 8:26 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Tennis stars Martina Hingis & Venus Williams are coming to South

19 November 2021 9:29 AM

Africa Events and Africa cares tennis tournament representative Tendai Rukwava revealed the exciting news that the most successful tennis players Venus Williams and Amrtina Hingis who will visit South Africa to compete in the Africa Cares Tennis Tournament, which will be held on the 18th and 19th of December 2021. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Safety for Afghan footballers a women’s team has flown to England

19 November 2021 8:44 AM

Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
 
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist

19 November 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS weighing its options after court loss over Zuma tax records

19 November 2021 7:40 AM

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter discussed the reasons as to why he is unhappy about the Gauteng high court’s decision to order the release of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records to two media houses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated

19 November 2021 7:03 AM

Managing director for personal finance at Old Mutual Kerrin Land highlighted why the company is examining new clients' vaccination status in order to offer varied pricing for underwritten life and death cover products.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three day Queertopia event

18 November 2021 9:22 AM

Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 8:37 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

18 November 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnapping and trafficking worsening in South Africa?

18 November 2021 7:35 AM

Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet response to cable theft and vandalism

18 November 2021 7:05 AM

Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Protestors warn against South Africa attending Miss Universe contest in Israel

Local

We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO

Politics

Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Protestors warn against South Africa attending Miss Universe contest in Israel

20 November 2021 10:55 AM

Panic mounts as SA told to practice good food hygiene in wake of deaths

20 November 2021 10:31 AM

Demands for proof of Chinese tennis star's safety following disappearance

20 November 2021 8:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA