High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line

Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

17 November 2021 7:44 AM

Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.

 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix

17 November 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rampant illicit cigarette trade exposed

17 November 2021 7:16 AM

Anti-crime activist and founder of tax justice South Africa Yusuf Abraamjee unpacked how crime manufacturers are flooding shops with income cigarettes and looting the country at unprecedented levels, how it is becoming an increasing problem, and how it affects the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge

16 November 2021 8:26 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU denies sending letter to Presidency over Khusela Diko’s alleged Digital Vibes payout of R1million

16 November 2021 7:32 AM

Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago denied claims by the Mail and Guardian that the unit had written a letter to the president about allegations that former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko received R 150 million from the controversial 'Digital vibes' scheme, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eswatini remains engulfed in escalating civil unrest and protest

16 November 2021 7:27 AM

People's United Democratic Movement Secretary General Wandile Dluldlu shard that King Mswati III has not engaged with his dissatisfied citizens, and that pro-democracy forces have yet to unite and speak with a unified voice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet cable theft becoming worse in South Africa

16 November 2021 7:11 AM

Financial journalist and Associate business editor at Daily Maverick business Sasha Planting unpacked the struggle of cable theft in South Africa that is becoming worse, questioning why the government has not taken action.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match

15 November 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

