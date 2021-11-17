High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.



