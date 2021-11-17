Rampant illicit cigarette trade exposed

Anti-crime activist and founder of tax justice South Africa Yusuf Abraamjee unpacked how crime manufacturers are flooding shops with income cigarettes and looting the country at unprecedented levels, how it is becoming an increasing problem, and how it affects the country.
Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.
Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.
Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.
Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.
Special Investigating Unit Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago denied claims by the Mail and Guardian that the unit had written a letter to the president about allegations that former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko received R 150 million from the controversial 'Digital vibes' scheme, saying that the investigation is ongoing.
People's United Democratic Movement Secretary General Wandile Dluldlu shard that King Mswati III has not engaged with his dissatisfied citizens, and that pro-democracy forces have yet to unite and speak with a unified voice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Financial journalist and Associate business editor at Daily Maverick business Sasha Planting unpacked the struggle of cable theft in South Africa that is becoming worse, questioning why the government has not taken action.
