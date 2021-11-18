Transnet response to cable theft and vandalism

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
125
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
125
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
125
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
125
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
125
Today at 12:56
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
125
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
125
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up