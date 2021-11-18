What’s Gone Viral - LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and polit... 18 November 2021 11:29 AM
'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases' Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA. 18 November 2021 7:46 AM
1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company. 18 November 2021 7:17 AM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Tencent invests R750 million in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

What’s Gone Viral - LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

18 November 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Three day Queertopia event

18 November 2021 9:22 AM

Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 8:37 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnapping and trafficking worsening in South Africa?

18 November 2021 7:35 AM

Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet response to cable theft and vandalism

18 November 2021 7:05 AM

Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix

17 November 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

17 November 2021 7:44 AM

Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rampant illicit cigarette trade exposed

17 November 2021 7:16 AM

Anti-crime activist and founder of tax justice South Africa Yusuf Abraamjee unpacked how crime manufacturers are flooding shops with income cigarettes and looting the country at unprecedented levels, how it is becoming an increasing problem, and how it affects the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:52 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No power cuts for Thursday night, stage 1 blackouts for Friday - De Ruyter

18 November 2021 9:40 AM

Wife killer Jason Rohde awaits fate on bail extension

18 November 2021 8:47 AM

Gauteng Health Dept official blames former MEC Qedani for Life Esidimeni tragedy

18 November 2021 8:42 AM

