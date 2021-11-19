Higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated

Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.
Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.
Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.
Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.
Anti-crime activist and founder of tax justice South Africa Yusuf Abraamjee unpacked how crime manufacturers are flooding shops with income cigarettes and looting the country at unprecedented levels, how it is becoming an increasing problem, and how it affects the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST