Higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated. 19 November 2021 7:14 AM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Business
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated

Higher insurance premiums for the unvaccinated

19 November 2021 7:03 AM

Kerrin Land, Managing Director for Personal Finance at Old Mutual.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Three day Queertopia event

18 November 2021 9:22 AM

Cultural worker and curator Kefiloe Siwisa discussed the 'Queertopia' event, which is a three-day experience that prioritizes the LGBTQIA+ community and welcomes all allies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 8:37 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

18 November 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnapping and trafficking worsening in South Africa?

18 November 2021 7:35 AM

Institute for Security Studies crime and justice information hub manager Lizette Lanchester, the crime and justice information centre manager at the Institute for Security Studies, discussed the concerning scenario in which there has been an upsurge in kidnappings in South Africa, security in schools, and whether law enforcement is capable of stopping it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transnet response to cable theft and vandalism

18 November 2021 7:05 AM

Transnet freight rail security and forensic general manager Marius Bennett replied to South Africa's growing cable theft problem, which costs roughly R1 million every kilometer to replace. He also mentioned the efforts they've made to assist with the problem.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 8:33 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix

17 November 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

17 November 2021 7:44 AM

Attorney and partner at Webber Wentzel Dario Milo reacted to the decision made by the Gauteng North court which ruled that the South African Revenue Service should supply amaBhungane and the Financial mail with Jacob Zuma’s tax records within 10 days. Financial Journalist & Former Reporter at Financial Mail Warren Thompson on welcoming the judgement and what prompt their investigation towards the former president.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rampant illicit cigarette trade exposed

17 November 2021 7:16 AM

Anti-crime activist and founder of tax justice South Africa Yusuf Abraamjee unpacked how crime manufacturers are flooding shops with income cigarettes and looting the country at unprecedented levels, how it is becoming an increasing problem, and how it affects the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients

Local

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Mosenogi says Life Esidimeni project deadline couldn't be reversed

19 November 2021 6:41 AM

The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

19 November 2021 6:17 AM

ANC concludes coalition talks with other parties in hung municipalities

19 November 2021 5:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA