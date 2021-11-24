New Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
MPs to vote on Constitution 18th Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:14
Trade and manufacturing sectors kneecap SA's third quarter GDP by worse than expected
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - mastering of self. No financial or investment plan can make you wealthy.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How GriefShare helps people deal with loss Coralie Deas workshop facilitator at The GriefShare Programme explains how they work and how to get in touch with them. 7 December 2021 3:44 PM
We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to red... 7 December 2021 1:45 PM
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future' WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines. 7 December 2021 7:34 AM
View all Local
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
New Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse

New Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse

24 November 2021 7:30 AM

Dr. Mpho Phalatse, the newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, spoke about her reaction to her election and the issues she intends to prioritize as mayor.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Beaten for blasphemy protests over a death in Pakistan

7 December 2021 10:29 AM

A US Olympic boycott American diplomats won’t be going to Beijing.
 
A Santa shortage a post pandemic problem for the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African invention in the fight against COVID-19

7 December 2021 9:23 AM

Engineer & Anaesthetist Dr Craig Parker gave details on South African invention ‘game changer’  in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa eyes stronger trade agreements with West Africa

7 December 2021 8:37 AM

Eyewitness news reporter Theto Mahlokoana provided feedback on President Cyril Ramaphosa's West Africa trip, emphasizing the importance of strengthening South Africa's bilateral relations to strengthen partnerships aimed at African development and cooperation in multilateral forums.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom

7 December 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political coalition wars continue in the city of Johannesburg

7 December 2021 7:35 AM

Former Mayor of JHB & ANC Johannesburg Caucus Leader Mpho Moerane shared reason behind the mayoral committee has not been announced and that is due to the Democratic Alliance’s terms and conditions of the coalition in which they do not agree with.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding of the widespread rainfall and extreme thunderstorms

7 December 2021 7:31 AM

Associated Professor in Meteorology at the University of Pretoria Prof Liesl Dyson explained the reason behind the  widespread rainfall and extreme thunderstorms which have resulted in some places across the country recording the highest December rainfall within the first week of the month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 vaccine protection

7 December 2021 7:25 AM

WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chairperson & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof. Helen Rees gave clarity on whether people mix vaccines, the definition of a fully vaccinated citizen and vaccine schedules.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Every Day is an opening night

6 December 2021 9:05 AM

Musician and author Des Lindberg elaborated on the release of their latest book, which focuses on the inseparable duo's relationship and career.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Updates on the protest blocking the N1 heading to Soweto

6 December 2021 8:43 AM

JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar provided an update on the situation on Chris Hani Road between Pimville and Klipspruit, towards Nike Stadium and UJ Soweto, where the road is blocked with paving bricks and burning tyres due to power outages in the area, and what the plan is to de-escalate the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pope’s migrant plea criticism of Europe’s treatment of migrants

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.

A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

Local

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

EWN Highlights

Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

7 December 2021 4:51 PM

Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers

7 December 2021 4:44 PM

National Assembly debates land expropriation without compensation bill

7 December 2021 3:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA