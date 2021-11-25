What’s Gone Viral - Disturbing scenes as guy demands woman gets out of his car

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Festival of lights Producer and spokesperson Lindiwe Lekasapa elaborated on the third annual size animal characters and classical, harmonious entertainment, food and artisan night market for visitors to the Joburg Zoo, which was organized by the Joburg Theatre in collaboration with city of Johannesburg entities, Joburg city parks, and city power.
The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.
Independent Director & Chairperson for Transformation & ethics at Titans Cricket Kabelo Kaas elaborated on the #IAmChampion campaign, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting young South Africans with their educational needs.
Research, innovation, and sequencing platform Specialist at UKZN Dr. Richard Lessells provided additional information on the new COVID-19 variant, should South Africa become concerned about the variant, and the reason for informing the public early is to allow for appropriate action.
Consumer commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba advised listeners to be wary of retailers' deceptive tactics on "Black Friday," and to avoid falling for everything on sale or making emotional decisions.
A Terrorist trial in Sri Lanka but the legal process looks unwieldy.
Prime minister for a day Sweden’s 1st female PM has already quit.
Deputy president at Association of Black Securities and Investment professionals Langa Madonko reacted to Absa removing Sipho Pityana from the board with immediate effect, Pityana's citing that he feels punished for taking the regulator to court and the setbacks Absa has suffered in the last three years, during which they have lost three CEOs.
Department of health Acting Director-General Dr. Nicholas Crisp discussed how coronavirus cases are increasing in some areas, how prepared the health department is to treat COVID-19-related complications during the holiday season, and whether we have entered the fourth wave of infections.