What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] TikToker showing how dirty her hairbrushes

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Award Winning Former Radio & TV Personality, HIV & Aids Activist and Founder of Positive Talk Services Dr Criselda Kananda and PHD student in public health at University of Arkansas Fulbright scholarship and HIV activist and educator Krishen Samuel discussed the inspirational voice to the stigma that is HIV/Aids.
France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.
An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.
USAID Southern Africa Mission Director Andy Karas and HIV & Aids Activist & Lecturer at the South African College of Applied Psychology Dr. Gordon Isaacs discussed the impact COVID-19 has when it comes to efforts to combat HIV/Aids, the factor that keep the disease alive and hopes and investment for a cure for the disease.
Rage Festival Owner Greg Walsh talked about the safeguards in place to keep the youth who will be attending the 'Rage event' safe from COVID-19.
Thebe Ikalafeng: Founder: Brand Africa.
China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.
The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados.
Dr Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme and Covid-19 Team Leader.
Wayne Duvenage, OUTA (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse)