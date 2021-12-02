Gauteng already in the 4th wave?

Professor of vaccinology and Dean of the faculty of health science at the University of the Witswatersrand Prof. Shabir Madhi discusses the country's rising COVID-19 infection positivity rate, concerns about the unvaccinated, and hospitalization readiness.
A US Olympic boycott American diplomats won’t be going to Beijing.
A Santa shortage a post pandemic problem for the festive season.
Engineer & Anaesthetist Dr Craig Parker gave details on South African invention 'game changer' in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond.
Eyewitness news reporter Theto Mahlokoana provided feedback on President Cyril Ramaphosa's West Africa trip, emphasizing the importance of strengthening South Africa's bilateral relations to strengthen partnerships aimed at African development and cooperation in multilateral forums.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Former Mayor of JHB & ANC Johannesburg Caucus Leader Mpho Moerane shared reason behind the mayoral committee has not been announced and that is due to the Democratic Alliance's terms and conditions of the coalition in which they do not agree with.
Associated Professor in Meteorology at the University of Pretoria Prof Liesl Dyson explained the reason behind the widespread rainfall and extreme thunderstorms which have resulted in some places across the country recording the highest December rainfall within the first week of the month.
WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chairperson & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof. Helen Rees gave clarity on whether people mix vaccines, the definition of a fully vaccinated citizen and vaccine schedules.
Musician and author Des Lindberg elaborated on the release of their latest book, which focuses on the inseparable duo's relationship and career.
JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar provided an update on the situation on Chris Hani Road between Pimville and Klipspruit, towards Nike Stadium and UJ Soweto, where the road is blocked with paving bricks and burning tyres due to power outages in the area, and what the plan is to de-escalate the situation.
Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.
A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.