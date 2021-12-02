Mr.Bones 3 coming to cinemas in April 2022

Comedian, Actress, tv personality and writer Tumi Morake revealed what fans may expect from the long-awaited film "Mr Bones 3," which will be released exclusively in theaters in 2022.
Bongani Bingwa says his goodbyes to financial journalist, TV and radio personality Arabile Gumede who is leaving radio 702.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty.
Alexander Community Leader & organizer Nkele Galedzana spoke about the annual Christmas uniform and shoe drive, which aims to help children who cannot afford to buy a school uniform or shoes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chairperson of premier’s advisory committee on COVID-19 Dr Mary Kawonga discussed the provincial reaction to the increased number of infections and the fact that Gauteng is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 infections, there have been fewer hospitalizations and deaths.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African National Defence Force Head of communication Siphiwe Dlamini provided information on whether the 970,895 vials of the drug Heberon were returned to Cuba after being brought to South Africa without authorization. He went on to explain that the matter is now before the portfolio committee.
The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.
Cyber Security Advisor at Checkpoint software Technologies Lebo Mabasa discusses how easy it is to detect and refute a phony COVID-19 certificate, how this challenges the travel pass program, and why some people choose to appear to have fake results.LISTEN TO PODCAST