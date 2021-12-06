Save the Republic and rage against the South African machine

Political Analyst Director of Programs at Auwal Sociao Economic Research Institute Ebrahim Fakir reacted to Hermione Cronje's resignation as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate and citizen outrage over the state capture commission saga, government corruption, obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations, and their economic implications.
Musician and author Des Lindberg elaborated on the release of their latest book, which focuses on the inseparable duo's relationship and career.
JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar provided an update on the situation on Chris Hani Road between Pimville and Klipspruit, towards Nike Stadium and UJ Soweto, where the road is blocked with paving bricks and burning tyres due to power outages in the area, and what the plan is to de-escalate the situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.
A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bioethics expert and director of the centre for medical ethics and law at Stellenbosch University Keymanthri Moodley spoke about the growing number of infections, the possibility of unvaccinated people developing breakthrough infections, and the need for mandatory vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani Bingwa says his goodbyes to financial journalist, TV and radio personality Arabile Gumede who is leaving radio 702.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty.
Alexander Community Leader & organizer Nkele Galedzana spoke about the annual Christmas uniform and shoe drive, which aims to help children who cannot afford to buy a school uniform or shoes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST