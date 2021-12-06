What’s Gone Viral - Dating coach explaining why men shouldn't split bills on dates

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Dealing with a conversational narcissist
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nkateko Ndala-Mogoro, Counselling Psychologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:43
Dawie de Villiers, CEO, Alexander Forbes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
[PITCHED] Nampak Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Head Coach AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022 MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds. 6 December 2021 10:41 AM
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible. 6 December 2021 7:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death The Health Department says 26,348,830 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 6 December 2021 6:35 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Dating coach explaining why men shouldn't split bills on dates

What’s Gone Viral - Dating coach explaining why men shouldn't split bills on dates

6 December 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Every Day is an opening night

6 December 2021 9:05 AM

Musician and author Des Lindberg elaborated on the release of their latest book, which focuses on the inseparable duo's relationship and career.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Updates on the protest blocking the N1 heading to Soweto

6 December 2021 8:43 AM

JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar provided an update on the situation on Chris Hani Road between Pimville and Klipspruit, towards Nike Stadium and UJ Soweto, where the road is blocked with paving bricks and burning tyres due to power outages in the area, and what the plan is to de-escalate the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Pope’s migrant plea criticism of Europe’s treatment of migrants

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.

A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Save the Republic and rage against the South African machine

6 December 2021 7:53 AM

Political Analyst Director of Programs at Auwal Sociao Economic Research Institute Ebrahim Fakir reacted to Hermione Cronje's resignation as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate and citizen outrage over the state capture commission saga, government corruption, obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations, and their economic implications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandatory vaccination intensifies

6 December 2021 7:11 AM

Bioethics expert and director of the centre for medical ethics and law at Stellenbosch University Keymanthri Moodley spoke about the growing number of infections, the possibility of unvaccinated people developing breakthrough infections, and the need for mandatory vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arabile Gumede bids farewell to 702

3 December 2021 9:21 AM

Bongani Bingwa says his goodbyes to financial journalist, TV and radio personality Arabile Gumede who is leaving radio 702.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Germany goes vax extreme jabs could be compulsory within weeks

3 December 2021 8:33 AM

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
 
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour: Alex Christmas uniform and shoe drive

3 December 2021 8:25 AM

Alexander Community Leader & organizer Nkele Galedzana spoke about the annual Christmas uniform and shoe drive, which aims to help children who cannot afford to buy a school uniform or shoes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - You raped me Jub Jub' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video

3 December 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

Lifestyle Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death

Local

Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies

Local

MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA developments

6 December 2021 8:46 AM

Freight association blames illegal trucking companies as 4 drivers due in court

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Legal battle against Shell’s seismic survey is far from over

6 December 2021 8:32 AM

