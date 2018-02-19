Former constitutional court Judge Albie Sachs discusses SA constitution

Former constitutional court Judge and an Architect of South Africa's constitution Albie Sachs penned an insightful piece in the Sunday times reminiscing about the South African Constitution. Albie Sachs worked out the first draft of South Africa’s bill of rights around Kader Asmal’s kitchen table in Dublin during the late 1980s in the piece he tackles different aspects of the Constitution that are tied in to critical issues facing the country right now. He reflects on The freedom Charter, Chapter 9 Institutions and shares his thoughts on our New president Cyril Ramaphosa