How will a tough lockdown affect restaurants industry?

Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116. 12 December 2021 6:30 AM
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year. 11 December 2021 4:22 PM
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption. 11 December 2021 8:13 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
How will a tough lockdown affect restaurants industry?

How will a tough lockdown affect restaurants industry?

8 December 2021 7:14 AM

CEO at Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) Wendy Alberts' commercial explained why they believe there is no justification for tougher measures this holiday season and how the government should devise a plan that does not harm the restaurant industry. 

 


The World View - China’s threats over diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics

10 December 2021 10:19 AM

Exporting rubbish an illegal trade’s been exposed in Romania.

Saudi beauty contest cheating 40 participants have been disqualified. 

What’s happening this Weekend: Jesse Clegg drops new single

10 December 2021 9:01 AM

Jesse Clegg, a singer-songwriter, shared more information about his new song "waiting on the outcome," which is about loss and finding strength in vulnerability.

Weekly Favour: Safe parks for children

10 December 2021 8:25 AM

Chief Marketing Officer for Momentum Insure Shweshwe Tlhapane discussed the partnership with UNICEF in creating safe parks for children to learn and grow.

What’s Gone Viral - Woman buying house that keeps breaking down

10 December 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

State of disaster extended as Cabinet is undecided on mandatory vaccinations

10 December 2021 7:33 AM

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele spoke about vaccination rollouts and who they target, being blacklisted by some European nations for being transparent, and the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which is set to expire on December 31.

 

Scientist who discovered new variant receive backlash and death threats

10 December 2021 7:04 AM

CEO and president of the South African medical Research Council Prof. Glenda Gray discussed how scientists who discovered the new variant in South Africa have faced criticism for their work on the front lines of the epidemic, as well as the importance of transparency and data sharing with other countries.

Mr gay World hands back sash

9 December 2021 9:26 AM

Former Mr Gay World Louw Breytenbach on why he resigned after refusing to sign the pageant's contract, which he described as "unconstitutional and opaque."

The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

9 December 2021 8:49 AM

A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.

A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend. 

 

Dis-Chem pharmacies sets mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees

9 December 2021 8:27 AM

Dis-Chem Founder and managing director Lynette Saltzman talked about how employees reacted to Dis-Chem's decision to make COVID-19 immunizations obligatory on February 1st.

What’s Gone Viral - Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking

9 December 2021 8:17 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections

Local

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows

Local

Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

