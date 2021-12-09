Transport Minister Mbalula suing two reporters for R2m for defamation over luxury home story

Groundup Reporter Raymond Joseph explained why the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is demanding R 2 million from Ground-up reporters and The Daily Maverick following the publication of the article on alleged national lotteries corruption last Monday.
Former Mr Gay World Louw Breytenbach on why he resigned after refusing to sign the pageant's contract, which he described as "unconstitutional and opaque."LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.
A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend.
Dis-Chem Founder and managing director Lynette Saltzman talked about how employees reacted to Dis-Chem's decision to make COVID-19 immunizations obligatory on February 1st.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Netcare chief executive officer Dr. Richard Friedland discussed how the majority of hospital patients are unvaccinated, how patients have moderate symptoms, and how the fourth wave can be treated effectively at the primary care level.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us.
Africa Wednesday's with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
General Manager for Marketing at Tourism Kwazulu Natal Mpho Mbuli, Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock and CEO of Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy each provided extensive information on what each province offers in terms of tourism, safety protocols in place for those who want to travel, and concerns about hard lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Gay & Lesbian Tourism Association Jason Fiddler discussed the impact of Covid restrictions on the rainbow South African tourist community and how this international community is maintaining its shine throughout.LISTEN TO PODCAST