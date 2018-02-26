EFF will lead a motion on the expropriation of land without compensation to parliament

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced that in Parliament tomorrow, the party’s leader Julius Malema will lead a “Motion on the Expropriation of Land without Compensation for Equal Redistribution”. At the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government will implement land expropriation without compensation in a way that is not detrimental to the country’s food security.