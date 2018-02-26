Church activities at Ngcobo cult church stopped

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Weziwe Tikana, MEC for Safety and Liaison in the Eastern Cape, about the activities of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry in Ngcobo. More than 100 sex slaves and young girls were rescued from the church. This follows the killing of seven people at the church, who are alleged to have killed five police officers at the Ngcobo police station. MEC Tikana says the Eastern Cape provincial government has still not received a CRL Rights Commission report warning about the activities of Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry.



