What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter revealed more details about her recently released single 'Oko' from her upcoming album, as well as what her fans can expect from her latest release.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Korean secrets allegedly passed to a North Korean agent.
Foreign fighters in Ukraine the 1st British casualties are reported.
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke discusses how they will monitor the KZN flood relief funds, and whether real-time audits will help prevent misappropriation of funds or detect cases of irregularities after the fact. She went on to say how confident South Africans should be that if corruption is detected in their real-time audits, there will be consequences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, reacts to the arrest of advocate Teffo, who represents four men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. He went on to say that he is looking forward to the briefing he will receive on the charges advocate Teffo is facing, as well as the investigating officer's explanation of the arrest and why the Tactical Response Team was involved in the advocate's arrest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
YouthbuildSA Director Oupa Tshabalala gives insight on their partnership with the Trevor Noah Foundation to refurbish 6 primary schools in Soweto by revamping ceilings, plumbing, etc.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union Joseph Mathunjwa on why they rejected Sibanye- Stillwater's revised wage offer and how long the workers are willing to go on strike. Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted explains how they justify not providing wage increases to their employees while their executives are paid a lot of money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author of the book 'Land Matters' Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi discusses the ANC's approach to land reform policy documents, serving citizens' interests as best as possible, and the future of landform distribution.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST