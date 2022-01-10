Pertinent questions to pose before going to business with family or friends

Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, reacts to the arrest of advocate Teffo, who represents four men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. He went on to say that he is looking forward to the briefing he will receive on the charges advocate Teffo is facing, as well as the investigating officer's explanation of the arrest and why the Tactical Response Team was involved in the advocate's arrest.

