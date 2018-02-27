Strong reaction to Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Bongani speaks to Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader



There is mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle among the opposition parties. While the reappointment of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan to Cabinet has been welcomed, opposition parties have said that the new cabinet is compromised by officials who have been linked to corruption