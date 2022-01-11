What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Latest Local
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity. 23 January 2022 9:45 AM
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Af... 23 January 2022 8:53 AM
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free. 23 January 2022 8:50 AM
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA. 20 January 2022 6:57 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane

11 January 2022 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s happening this Weekend

21 January 2022 9:52 AM

Willie Russel’s iconic play SHIRLEY VALENTINE to be staged at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre 26 Jan – 13 Feb 2022.

The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

21 January 2022 8:36 AM

Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
 
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous. 

 

Weekly Favour: Free online platform to assist parents to find the perfect school for kids

21 January 2022 8:32 AM

TV and radio personality and Founder of Ratings for Schools Carol Ofori. Carol and her husband Greg have just launched an exciting platform called Ratings for Schools (www.ratingsforschools.co.za). Essentially, it’s a free platform where parents and guardians can find the perfect school for their kids around the country based on location, price, facilities, features and get details like school fees all in one place.

 

What’s Gone Viral - News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast

21 January 2022 8:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter reflecting on the Lindiwe Sisulu Saga

21 January 2022 7:38 AM

Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter.

Principals at top performing schools congratulating their Learners

21 January 2022 7:05 AM

Mmateboho Makhubedu, a Principal at Diepsloot High school, received a pass rate of 98,7%, the school had received 100% the previous 4 years and Jeppe High School for Boys achieves a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in history and Mr. Dale Jackson who is the school principal has been aiming for over the past three years. 

Jubilee Dango who got 9 Distinctions in her Matric Results

21 January 2022 7:00 AM

An 18-year-old Jubilee Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange Farm who received 9 distinctions speaks to Bongani about her Matric Results and she wants to study Actuarial Sciences.   

Beast Foundation comes to the aid of many struggling school learner

20 January 2022 10:00 AM

The Beast Foundation – alongside its partners – this week awarded over R7 Million worth of bursaries and scholarships to help narrow the gap and level the playing field, so that there is always equity of treatment for every child, and a shift to equal opportunity for these future leaders. Bongani speaks to Former Rugby world cup winning player and founder of the Beast Foundation Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira.

The World View -  The Ukraine crisis plenty of talking amid the military tension

20 January 2022 8:37 AM

Amnesty’s China report they cite human rights abuses.
 
A bad day for Boris the knives have been out for the British Prime Minister. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils

20 January 2022 8:09 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

Local

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

Local

Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist

Local

Commission investigates how convicted child rapist was elected Kannaland mayor

23 January 2022 1:14 PM

Burkina Faso govt denies army takeover after barracks gunfire

23 January 2022 11:38 AM

EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA’s sovereignty

23 January 2022 10:09 AM

