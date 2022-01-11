How soon can we expect the NPA to prosecute those involved in State Capture?

NPA Former head of the asset Forfeiture Unit Willie Hofmeyer on the pressure that is mounting on law enforcement agencies to arrest prosecute all those implicated in the first Zondo report and the work that needs to be done to prosecute those implicated.
Willie Russel's iconic play SHIRLEY VALENTINE to be staged at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre 26 Jan – 13 Feb 2022.
Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous.
TV and radio personality and Founder of Ratings for Schools Carol Ofori. Carol and her husband Greg have just launched an exciting platform called Ratings for Schools (www.ratingsforschools.co.za). Essentially, it’s a free platform where parents and guardians can find the perfect school for their kids around the country based on location, price, facilities, features and get details like school fees all in one place.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter.
Mmateboho Makhubedu, a Principal at Diepsloot High school, received a pass rate of 98,7%, the school had received 100% the previous 4 years and Jeppe High School for Boys achieves a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in history and Mr. Dale Jackson who is the school principal has been aiming for over the past three years.
An 18-year-old Jubilee Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange Farm who received 9 distinctions speaks to Bongani about her Matric Results and she wants to study Actuarial Sciences.
The Beast Foundation – alongside its partners – this week awarded over R7 Million worth of bursaries and scholarships to help narrow the gap and level the playing field, so that there is always equity of treatment for every child, and a shift to equal opportunity for these future leaders. Bongani speaks to Former Rugby world cup winning player and founder of the Beast Foundation Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira.
Amnesty’s China report they cite human rights abuses.
A bad day for Boris the knives have been out for the British Prime Minister.
