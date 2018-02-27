Shadrack Sibiya responds to claims

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Shadrack Sibiya about claims that have been made against him by the parody Barry Roux Twitter account. The account claims that Sibiya covered up the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, and that he has ties with criminal Radovan Krejcir. Sibiya denies these claims, saying there are people trying to damage his name.