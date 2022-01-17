Casac calls for the sacking of Minister Sisulu over her controversial opinion piece

Guest: | Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac)
Constitutional organisation Casac wants the tourism minister to be sacked, saying that her statements illustrated her "lack of understanding of not only the Constitution and the rule of law” following open letter she penned last week, which has sparked divided reactions from ANC heavyweights. Bongani speaks to | Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)
Ukraine’s military help but they’re not happy about German support.
A strange pulsing object in space detected by Australian astronomers.
Nadia Meer the Director of Palestine Festival South Africa chats to Bongani on the virtual tribute celebrating the life and legacy of the Archbishop. The world comes together this coming Sunday, 30th January 2022 for a Live streamed Tribute to The Archbishop Tutu.Archbishop Tutu was an internationalist whose impact on issues related to faith, politics and social change transcended the spiritual figure to inspire people from all walks of life, in particular artists and creative minds around the world. He achieved a level of recognition that attracted many to join his pursuit to unite people despite their differences; defend human rights and social justice issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani is joined by Jorome September, Dean of student Affairs at Wits University calling on 702 listeners and alumni to make the dreams of their students a reality and also secure the future of our country. With everyone celebrating matric results adding to the number of students in the higher education system, many of these will attempt to apply to attend university with inadequate funding. Wits University would like an opportunity to discuss challenges faced by students as well as the institution and student support.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our interview yesterday ‘The Blue Train’s great Gupta voyage – and the whistle-blower who paid for it’ with whistle-blower former Transnet train manager, Herbert Prinsloo, who inspired by the courage of whistleblowers testifying at the Zondo Commission, come forward to tell his story, has Transnet reacting to his allegations stating “although we welcome feedback and comments on our service. Bongani speaks to Nomasonto Ndlovu, Executive Manager for Tourism Heritage & Hospitality at Transnet, In charge of the Blue TrainLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Bonang Mohale, President of BUSA & Chancellor of the University of the Free State on the Economic recovery is expected to take front and centre stage during finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden National Budget Speech in February. Although fiscal consolidation and other prudent budgetary measures are crucial, the country can’t ignore the link between the rule of law and economic reform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Proteas, under the leadership of captain Temba Bavuma, the first black captain of South Africa joins us on their summer of cricket against India and how the team overcame the off-field Cricket SA drama to achieve success.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Mekong Menagerie a huge number of new species have been found.
Where do you keep your Pyjamas? it has become a transatlantic issue.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Herbert Prinsloo, former Transnet train manager whistle-blower who dedicated a quarter of a century of love to Africa’s most luxurious train. When he began to suspect that friends of Transnet were being handed free trips he was investigated, charged and kicked to the pavement. Now, inspired by the courage of whistleblowers testifying at the Zondo Commission, he has come forward to tell his story.LISTEN TO PODCAST