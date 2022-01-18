We must choose to pursue the future we dream of

Nadia Meer the Director of Palestine Festival South Africa chats to Bongani on the virtual tribute celebrating the life and legacy of the Archbishop. The world comes together this coming Sunday, 30th January 2022 for a Live streamed Tribute to The Archbishop Tutu.Archbishop Tutu was an internationalist whose impact on issues related to faith, politics and social change transcended the spiritual figure to inspire people from all walks of life, in particular artists and creative minds around the world. He achieved a level of recognition that attracted many to join his pursuit to unite people despite their differences; defend human rights and social justice issues.

