Miracle Cyclist and Top-SA Chef Reach for a Dream

Guest: Grant Lottering, Im’possible Tour founder and Miracle Cyclist
Reach For A Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos shares more insight on this year's theme for 'Slipper Day' which is done annually with the aim of fulfilling the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses.
1). Ukraine’s Discarded Victims (the abandoned disabled children).
2). Covid Death Truth (an assessment by the World Health Organisation).
3). Football Anthem Cancel Culture (is “3 Lions” to be banned for England fans?)
Professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand Prof Shabir Madhi discussed the chaos and confusion surrounding COVID-19 regulations, whether they work, and whether masks help prevent disease transmission. Connie Mulder, the head of the Solidarity Research Institute, explained why they are opposing the Department of Health's ongoing pandemic response strategy.
The City of Tshwane MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen discusses the announcement made by the city of Tshwane, which is gradually phasing out its ambulance service due to the provincialization of the service and has informed residents that the provincialization of emergency medical services will take full effect on May 16, 2022.
Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang discusses the foundation's plans for Mandela Day, how citizens can get involved, and who will deliver this year's annual lecture.
1). A European Ban On Russian Oil (if agreed it could hit the Kremlin hard).
2). North Korean Fashion Police (a renewed crackdown on western culture).
3). Dolly Parton Rocks! (she has entered the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”).
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Deputy Director-General at the Health Department and Head of National Vaccination Programme
Deputy Director-General at the Department of health department Dr. Nicholas Crisp discusses the announcement of limited COVID-19 regulations, public comments considered for this process, and how long the restrictions may be in place.