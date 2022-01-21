Jubilee Dango who got 9 Distinctions in her Matric Results

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer' Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge talks about World Cancer Day and the awareness needed. 5 February 2022 9:19 AM
Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s r... 5 February 2022 9:17 AM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just... 4 February 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Jubilee Dango who got 9 Distinctions in her Matric Results

Jubilee Dango who got 9 Distinctions in her Matric Results

21 January 2022 7:00 AM

An 18-year-old Jubilee Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange Farm who received 9 distinctions speaks to Bongani about her Matric Results and she wants to study Actuarial Sciences.   


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

European War?

4 February 2022 9:22 AM

Former South African Ambassador and diplomatic representative to the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan Professor Gerrit Olivier explains what prompted Ukraine's president to warn that a Russian invasion could lead to a "fully-fledged" European war.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Leader of Islamic state is dead after a US special forces raid in Syria

4 February 2022 8:37 AM

Brazil’s blood Gold concerns about a global trade in illegally mined gold.

The winter Olympics the opening ceremony takes place in Beijing today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return

4 February 2022 8:11 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain Misconduct

4 February 2022 7:35 AM

British politician & anti-apartheid fighter Lord Peter Hain explained whether he finds any solace in British minister Boris Johnson's statement that he and the UK cabinet will investigate consulty Bain & Company with urgency in response to Hain's appeal. He also spoke about the treatment of whistleblowers in South Africa and what he hopes will happen to those involved in corruption.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Cancer Day

4 February 2022 7:04 AM

Clinical Haematologist at Albert Alberts Stemcell Transplant Centre and Medical Director at DKMS Africa Dr Theo Gerdene gave an understanding on the global impact of cancer and encouraged many to donate their blood stem cell in the fight for blood cancer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Refugees frozen to death part of a migrant battle between Turkey & Greece

3 February 2022 8:40 AM

Tonga shuts down the island nation is pushing the Covid-19 alarm button.

Dodgy queen’s Jubilee Souvenirs a problem with the china from China.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches

3 February 2022 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctors in the public healthcare sector in Gauteng not paid their full salaries for January

3 February 2022 7:31 AM

Chairperson of the SA Medical Association’s Public Sector Doctor Advocacy Forum Dr. Akhtar Hussain gave more details on Gauteng doctors who have been working overtime but have not been  paid their full salaries for January. He went on to discuss the difficult working conditions of those in the public sector, with a shortage of doctors and resources and hospital overcrowding.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looted Game stores opening in Soweto & Vosloorus

3 February 2022 7:04 AM

Following the turmoil in July of last year, Marketing Vice President at Game  Katherine Madley elaborated on Game's broader turnover plan. She also unpacked the reopnning stores in Soweto's Jabulani Mal and Vosloorus's Chris Hani Crossing Mall.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ukraine’s peace treaties Russia has accused NATO of overstepping

2 February 2022 8:58 AM

Danish Covid rules Denmark has decided to scrap all restrictions.

Professional pillow fighting it’s a thing - & it has happened in Florida.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain

Local

Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations

Local

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

EWN Highlights

Police hunt for suspects of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

5 February 2022 12:28 PM

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

5 February 2022 11:54 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly to avoid further outages

5 February 2022 9:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA