Jubilee Dango who got 9 Distinctions in her Matric Results

An 18-year-old Jubilee Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange Farm who received 9 distinctions speaks to Bongani about her Matric Results and she wants to study Actuarial Sciences.
Former South African Ambassador and diplomatic representative to the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan Professor Gerrit Olivier explains what prompted Ukraine's president to warn that a Russian invasion could lead to a "fully-fledged" European war.
Brazil’s blood Gold concerns about a global trade in illegally mined gold.
The winter Olympics the opening ceremony takes place in Beijing today.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
British politician & anti-apartheid fighter Lord Peter Hain explained whether he finds any solace in British minister Boris Johnson's statement that he and the UK cabinet will investigate consulty Bain & Company with urgency in response to Hain's appeal. He also spoke about the treatment of whistleblowers in South Africa and what he hopes will happen to those involved in corruption.
Clinical Haematologist at Albert Alberts Stemcell Transplant Centre and Medical Director at DKMS Africa Dr Theo Gerdene gave an understanding on the global impact of cancer and encouraged many to donate their blood stem cell in the fight for blood cancer.
Tonga shuts down the island nation is pushing the Covid-19 alarm button.
Dodgy queen’s Jubilee Souvenirs a problem with the china from China.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Chairperson of the SA Medical Association's Public Sector Doctor Advocacy Forum Dr. Akhtar Hussain gave more details on Gauteng doctors who have been working overtime but have not been paid their full salaries for January. He went on to discuss the difficult working conditions of those in the public sector, with a shortage of doctors and resources and hospital overcrowding.
Following the turmoil in July of last year, Marketing Vice President at Game Katherine Madley elaborated on Game's broader turnover plan. She also unpacked the reopnning stores in Soweto's Jabulani Mal and Vosloorus's Chris Hani Crossing Mall.
Danish Covid rules Denmark has decided to scrap all restrictions.
Professional pillow fighting it’s a thing - & it has happened in Florida.