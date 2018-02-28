Is the EFF a reliable coalition partner?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni about the standing of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as kingmakers in South Africa’s political environment. The EFF has instructed its structures in the Eastern Cape to table a Motion of No Confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Mayor Athol Trollip, following the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s opposition to land expropriation without compensation. The EFF says it will vote for Trollip to be replaced by a credible ANC candidate.