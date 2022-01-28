Business leader argues SA’s current socio-economic realities & corruption are signs of a ‘failed state’

Bongani speaks to Bonang Mohale, President of BUSA & Chancellor of the University of the Free State on the Economic recovery is expected to take front and centre stage during finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden National Budget Speech in February. Although fiscal consolidation and other prudent budgetary measures are crucial, the country can’t ignore the link between the rule of law and economic reform.
Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.
Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.
Director for Mobile Experience Group at Samsung South Africa Justin Hume unpacked the development of Samsung's new material that breathes new life into ocean-bound discarded fishing nets. Starting with their new Galaxy devices, the tech giant will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout their entire product lineup.
Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.
Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.
Bongani speaks to Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief.
Political analyst and public law professor at the university of Cape Town Prof Richard Calland deconstructed the president's State of the Nation address and the president's need for precision in decision making.
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane responded to the president's State of the Nation Address, specifically regarding SMMEs and whether he is encouraged by the announcement of a reduction in regulations that make doing business difficult.
A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.
Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.