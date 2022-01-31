Faces behind South Africa's school drop-out rate

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque delves into the Department of Education's startling admission that it has no idea how many students have dropped out since last year. According to the department, around 46 thousand students who were registered in school at the start of the epidemic did not re-register in 2021. Lindeque revealed why so many teenagers attend school.
Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Honorary professor of international relations at Wits university Prof. John Stremlau reacted to the escalating tensions between Russia's and Ukraine's military forces, which is posing a monumental challenge that could violently upend the way security is approached.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.
Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain.
Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director for Mobile Experience Group at Samsung South Africa Justin Hume unpacked the development of Samsung's new material that breathes new life into ocean-bound discarded fishing nets. Starting with their new Galaxy devices, the tech giant will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout their entire product lineup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.
Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.
Bongani speaks to Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief.LISTEN TO PODCAST
