Faces behind South Africa's school drop-out rate

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to start consultative talks on decriminalizing sex work
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mickey Meji
Today at 14:05
The Series on Personality Disorders - Episode 3 - Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA
Today at 17:20
Debate around higher wages versus job retention is misguided
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Why Ninety One opposes Heineken's offer for Distell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Forsyth - Investment Specialist at Ninety one
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Discovery and AIA to establish a pan-Asian health InsurTech business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Broomberg - CEO at Discovery Vitality Health International (VHI).
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency. 15 February 2022 1:09 PM
'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation' Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace. 15 February 2022 11:57 AM
SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and... 15 February 2022 7:17 AM
View all Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines. 14 February 2022 7:35 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Faces behind South Africa's school drop-out rate

Faces behind South Africa's school drop-out rate

31 January 2022 7:34 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque delves into the Department of Education's startling admission that it has no idea how many students have dropped out since last year. According to the department, around 46 thousand students who were registered in school at the start of the epidemic did not re-register in 2021. Lindeque revealed why so many teenagers attend school.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Rampant Covid-19 in Hong Kong a 5th wave is hitting big time

15 February 2022 8:44 AM

Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come. 

What’s Gone Viral - Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like

15 February 2022 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is Russia planning an invasion of Ukraine?

15 February 2022 7:07 AM

Honorary professor of international relations at Wits university Prof. John Stremlau reacted to the escalating tensions between Russia's and Ukraine's military forces, which is posing a monumental challenge that could violently upend the way security is approached.

The World View - Exodus from Ukraine but officials in Kiev are calling for calm

14 February 2022 8:36 AM

Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.

Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Woman's famous encounter with DJ in train, has everyone talking

14 February 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Gauteng Department of education’s expenditure of R431million on sanitizing schools?

14 February 2022 7:36 AM

Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.

Samsung working to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans

14 February 2022 7:11 AM

Director for Mobile Experience Group at Samsung South Africa Justin Hume unpacked the development of Samsung's new material that breathes new life into ocean-bound discarded fishing nets. Starting with their new Galaxy devices, the tech giant will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout their entire product lineup.

The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

11 February 2022 6:23 PM

Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.

Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.

Weekly Favour: 67 blankets and Gift of the Givers join hands to create Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope

11 February 2022 6:16 PM

Bongani speaks to Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief.

What’s Gone Viral - You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert

11 February 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

Local

Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau

World

SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan

Local

A timeline of Russia's worrying stand-off with Ukraine

15 February 2022 1:11 PM

Teen dies in stabbing incident in Somerset West

15 February 2022 12:49 PM

Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

15 February 2022 12:31 PM

