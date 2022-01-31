What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:47
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:53
Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Celeste Ntuli
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Celeste Ntuli
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment
Today at 15:10
Law to reserve some jobs for South Africans or do we need the existing laws to work better
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jaundré Kruger, National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation
Today at 15:16
Ramaphosa resorts to beefing up his office as a way to work around his ineffectual cabinet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sam Mkokeli
Today at 15:20
Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 15:50
Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher
Today at 16:10
Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA
Today at 16:20
SONA 2022 promise- water security
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sunelle Basson
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal. 11 February 2022 12:39 PM
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why? Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 11 February 2022 11:00 AM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa. 10 February 2022 9:25 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
You have been buttering your bread wrong, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Gone Viral - WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people

31 January 2022 8:03 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.


What’s Gone Viral -

11 February 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

President Cyril Ramaphosa – SONA Post Analysis

11 February 2022 7:40 AM

Prof Richard Calland, Political Analyst and Public Law Professor University of Cape Town.

Ramaphosa must address the plight of SMMEs

11 February 2022 7:27 AM

Kganki Matabane CEO: Black Business Council.

The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

10 February 2022 8:34 AM

A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.

Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.

What’s Gone Viral - Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song

10 February 2022 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Teenage suicide on the rise?

10 February 2022 7:41 AM

Operations director at South African Depression and Anxiety Group Cassey Chambers discussed the link between depression and suicide, the rise in teen suicide in the country, and how Sadag and 702 will host a special webinar to help and advise parents, guardians, and teachers who have suicidal teenagers.

Institute of directors in South Africa wants the president to highlight competence and ethics in SOE’s appointments

10 February 2022 7:09 AM

The Institute of directors in South Africa CEO Parmi Natesan unpacked the concern around the state of SOE’s and them urging the president to provide the courageous leadership to set a new course in which the board and senior executive appointments will be guided by objective processes and criteria based on competence and ethical commitment to organization.

The World View - Cyber bullying South Koreans urge action after 2 high profile suicides

9 February 2022 8:40 AM

Winter Olympic complaints some things have gone decidedly downhill.

The world’s oldest pub it’s set to close as a result of the pandemic.

What’s Gone Viral - Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate

9 February 2022 8:10 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Will Ramaphosa announce the implementation of the Basic Income grant at Sona?

9 February 2022 7:46 AM

Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson for the Congress of South African Trade Unions, discussed how they expect the president to address the State of the Nation Address tomorrow, and how they want feedback on the employment programme, job creation and job losses in SOEs.

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

Local

For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Local

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

Politics

Germany eyes easing COVID curbs, says infections peaking

11 February 2022 1:12 PM

WHO hails SA's scientific prowess in developing mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub

11 February 2022 1:10 PM

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM

