Weekly Favour: 67 blankets and Gift of the Givers join hands to create Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope

Latest Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year. 24 February 2022 4:39 PM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. 24 February 2022 7:33 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy. 24 February 2022 12:06 PM
WATCH: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
WATCH: Shoplifter shoving crossbow down his pants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply' Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head... 24 February 2022 1:40 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Weekly Favour: 67 blankets and Gift of the Givers join hands to create Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope

Weekly Favour: 67 blankets and Gift of the Givers join hands to create Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope
11 February 2022 6:16 PM

11 February 2022 6:16 PM

Bongani speaks to Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief.


What's Gone Viral - Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job
24 February 2022 8:15 AM

24 February 2022 8:15 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

Water in Nelson Mandela Bay not safe to drink?

24 February 2022 7:35 AM

Head of SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, Dr. Eileen Carter spoke about the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's major concern about contaminated water. She went on to say that there will be investigations and collaboration with the health department.

Budget 2022 tax relief

24 February 2022 7:30 AM

Chief Revenue Officer Johnstone Makhubu reacted to the Minister of Finance's budget speech, focusing on tax. He mentioned how the tax space has become more diverse, how R144 billion has been recovered from taxpayers, indicating improved compliance from taxpayers, and the announcement that personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5 percent to reflect inflation.

Post budget speech overview

24 February 2022 7:11 AM

702 host Bruce Whitfield provided an overview of the highs and lows from yesterday's budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The World View - Actions & sanctions a raft of anti-Russia measures over Ukraine
23 February 2022 9:35 AM

23 February 2022 9:35 AM

Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.

A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.

What's Gone Viral - Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning
23 February 2022 8:03 AM

23 February 2022 8:03 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

Reject budget cut on public services to the poor

23 February 2022 7:36 AM

The South African Federation of Trade Unions spokesperson Trevor Malope discussed what he wanted the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon. He went on to say that a mass campaign against wage and budget cuts should be launched.

All eyes on Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget speech
23 February 2022 7:32 AM

23 February 2022 7:32 AM

President of Business Unity South Africa Bonang Mohale emphasized that he would like the finance minister enoch Godogwana to mention the country's economy recovery plan, budget growth and employment.

Will the budget speech require tough choices by minister of finance?
23 February 2022 7:07 AM

23 February 2022 7:07 AM

Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and research Xhanti Payi has revealed what he expects the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon.

The World View - Closer to war Putin backs 2 breakaway regions in Ukraine
22 February 2022 8:36 AM

22 February 2022 8:36 AM

Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.

The UN’s conundrum the world’s 15 unrecognised “de facto states.

