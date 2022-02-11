Weekly Favour: 67 blankets and Gift of the Givers join hands to create Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope

Bongani speaks to Carolyn Steyn, 67 Blankets founder and KnitWit-in-chief.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, Dr. Eileen Carter spoke about the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's major concern about contaminated water. She went on to say that there will be investigations and collaboration with the health department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief Revenue Officer Johnstone Makhubu reacted to the Minister of Finance's budget speech, focusing on tax. He mentioned how the tax space has become more diverse, how R144 billion has been recovered from taxpayers, indicating improved compliance from taxpayers, and the announcement that personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5 percent to reflect inflation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
702 host Bruce Whitfield provided an overview of the highs and lows from yesterday's budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.
A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions spokesperson Trevor Malope discussed what he wanted the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon. He went on to say that a mass campaign against wage and budget cuts should be launched.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President of Business Unity South Africa Bonang Mohale emphasized that he would like the finance minister enoch Godogwana to mention the country’s economy recovery plan, budget growth and employment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and research Xhanti Payi has revealed what he expects the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.
The UN’s conundrum the world’s 15 unrecognised “de facto states.