Gauteng Department of education’s expenditure of R431million on sanitizing schools?

Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.