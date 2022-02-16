South Africa’s military on a downward spiral?

Independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman discussed why the country's military is on the decline, with the Gripen fighter fleet grounded for months due to a lack of a support contract, leaving South Africa without air policing or reconnaissance capability, and how the air force will collapse if properly funded and attention is not provided.
A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.
Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Honorary professor of international relations at Wits university Prof. John Stremlau reacted to the escalating tensions between Russia's and Ukraine's military forces, which is posing a monumental challenge that could violently upend the way security is approached.
Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.
Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.