What’s Gone Viral - Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari

Today at 18:16
Eskom turned a corner? Light at the end of Eskom's dark tunnel
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Cape Town wants corporates implicated in the State Capture Report to account
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town Mayor
Today at 18:48
ZOOM: Second-hand online retail market dead as OLX shuts its business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Understanding the role of viruses and how it may become an important ally in an ancient war with bacteria.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO of Lift Airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - co-founder and CEO at Lift Airline
Latest Local
Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General El... 16 February 2022 5:04 PM
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings th... 16 February 2022 4:03 PM
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona. 16 February 2022 1:06 PM
View all Local
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group. 15 February 2022 8:09 PM
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth. 15 February 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari

What’s Gone Viral - Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari

16 February 2022 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Prince Andrew pays up an out-of-court settlement with his sex assault accuser

16 February 2022 8:36 AM

A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
 
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s military on a downward spiral?

16 February 2022 7:35 AM

Independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman discussed why the country's military is on the decline, with the Gripen fighter fleet grounded for months due to a lack of a support contract, leaving South Africa without air policing or reconnaissance capability, and how the air force will collapse if properly funded and attention is not provided.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Employers' Association of South Africa highlights reasons why it’s against Mandatory Vaccinations in the Workplace

16 February 2022 7:10 AM

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rampant Covid-19 in Hong Kong a 5th wave is hitting big time

15 February 2022 8:44 AM

Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like

15 February 2022 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Russia planning an invasion of Ukraine?

15 February 2022 7:07 AM

Honorary professor of international relations at Wits university Prof. John Stremlau reacted to the escalating tensions between Russia's and Ukraine's military forces, which is posing a monumental challenge that could violently upend the way security is approached.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Exodus from Ukraine but officials in Kiev are calling for calm

14 February 2022 8:36 AM

Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.

Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Woman's famous encounter with DJ in train, has everyone talking

14 February 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Department of education’s expenditure of R431million on sanitizing schools?

14 February 2022 7:36 AM

Special Investigative Unit ( SIU) Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago unpacked the Gauteng Department of Education's R431 million expenditure on school sanitation in 2020. The procedure they will use to bring those involved in irregular and illegal contracts to justice, as well as the number of days they have been given to repay the money. Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick Mark Heywood responded to the Gauteng Department of Education's expenditure of R431 million on school sanitation in 2020, what happens to officials who were rewarded, and how profits should be monitored.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

Local

Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux

Local

Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Three suspects in Sindiso Magaqa murder case granted bail

16 February 2022 5:56 PM

Shoba says he wasn't worried about Pule as she was responsible

16 February 2022 5:51 PM

Burkina junta chief Damiba sworn in as president

16 February 2022 5:08 PM

