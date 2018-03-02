Migration headaches for Home Affairs

Work permits and permanent residency applications continue to be a headache for many people. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has received complaints from people who wait between 13 and 48 months to hear from the Department of Home Affairs about their permanent residency applications. Bongani Bingwa speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg and Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.



