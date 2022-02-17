Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice, defends the constitution and the rule of law

Minister of Justice & Correctional Services Ronald Lamola on how the ANC is embedded in constitutionalism, the timelines that must be met immediately alongside the NPA's work and whether he will be the next deputy President.
Sanctions against Russia the west takes action - up to a point.
Stolen crown jewels some precious royal items have been taken.
Cup Cakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano provides more information on their fundraising campaign to assist 150-190 children every month for their medical expenses considering 'International Childhood Cancer Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Charge d’Affaires Acting Ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa Todd Haskell reacts to president of the United States Joe Biden posing sanctions which are meant to punish the country for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The reason why many are behind NATO, what the Russian president Vladimir Putin is and fears from the citizens of Ukraine due to the war.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russia Today Correspondent and also Founder CEO of Newshoundmedia international Paula Slier provides an overview of what has been happening in Ukraine as Russia invades it; Putin's unpredictable behaviour, and how this affects the country's sovereignty.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, Dr. Eileen Carter spoke about the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's major concern about contaminated water. She went on to say that there will be investigations and collaboration with the health department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief Revenue Officer Johnstone Makhubu reacted to the Minister of Finance's budget speech, focusing on tax. He mentioned how the tax space has become more diverse, how R144 billion has been recovered from taxpayers, indicating improved compliance from taxpayers, and the announcement that personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5 percent to reflect inflation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
702 host Bruce Whitfield provided an overview of the highs and lows from yesterday's budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.
A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.