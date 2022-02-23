Will the budget speech require tough choices by minister of finance?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Pichulik
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katherine-Mary Pichulik - Owner And Designer at Pichulik
No Items to show
Latest Local
Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA secretary Sifiso  Nyathi and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talk about Sunday's pr... 25 February 2022 5:14 PM
Khanyi Mbau opens up about how depression affected her early years of motherhood Media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau speaks about her upside of failure which includes depression and postpartum depression. 25 February 2022 3:30 PM
'Nersa's 9,61% electricity tariff hike won't be hard for consumers to absorb' Energy expert Adil Nchabeleng says he welcomes the decision by the regulator not to grant Eskom the 20% increase it wanted. 25 February 2022 1:19 PM
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Will the budget speech require tough choices by minister of finance?

Will the budget speech require tough choices by minister of finance?

23 February 2022 7:07 AM

Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and research Xhanti Payi has revealed what he expects the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon.


The World View - War in Ukraine fighting on 3 fronts & fears of a European refugee crisis

25 February 2022 8:45 AM

Sanctions against Russia the west takes action - up to a point.

Stolen crown jewels some precious royal items have been taken.

Weekly Favour: Cupcakes of Hope! Baking a difference and saving lives

25 February 2022 8:32 AM

Cup Cakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano provides more information on their fundraising campaign to assist 150-190 children every month for their medical expenses considering 'International Childhood Cancer Day.

What’s Gone Viral - Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves

25 February 2022 8:15 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

US president Joe Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia

25 February 2022 7:43 AM

Charge d’Affaires Acting Ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa Todd Haskell reacts to president of the United States Joe Biden posing sanctions which are meant to punish the country for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The reason why many are behind NATO, what the Russian president Vladimir Putin is and fears from the citizens of Ukraine due to the war.

Russia invades Ukraine

25 February 2022 7:35 AM

Russia Today Correspondent and also Founder CEO of Newshoundmedia  international  Paula Slier provides an overview of what has been happening in Ukraine as Russia invades it;  Putin's unpredictable behaviour, and how this affects the country's sovereignty.

What’s Gone Viral - Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job

24 February 2022 8:15 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Water in Nelson Mandela Bay not safe to drink?

24 February 2022 7:35 AM

Head of SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, Dr. Eileen Carter spoke about the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's major concern about contaminated water. She went on to say that there will be investigations and collaboration with the health department.

Budget 2022 tax relief

24 February 2022 7:30 AM

Chief Revenue Officer Johnstone Makhubu reacted to the Minister of Finance's budget speech, focusing on tax. He mentioned how the tax space has become more diverse, how R144 billion has been recovered from taxpayers, indicating improved compliance from taxpayers, and the announcement that personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5 percent to reflect inflation.

Post budget speech overview

24 February 2022 7:11 AM

702 host Bruce Whitfield provided an overview of the highs and lows from yesterday's budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The World View - Actions & sanctions a raft of anti-Russia measures over Ukraine

23 February 2022 9:35 AM

Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.

A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.

