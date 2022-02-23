What’s Gone Viral - Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.
A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions spokesperson Trevor Malope discussed what he wanted the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon. He went on to say that a mass campaign against wage and budget cuts should be launched.
President of Business Unity South Africa Bonang Mohale emphasized that he would like the finance minister enoch Godogwana to mention the country's economy recovery plan, budget growth and employment.
Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and research Xhanti Payi has revealed what he expects the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon.
Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.
The UN’s conundrum the world’s 15 unrecognised “de facto states.
State Security Agency spokesperson Mava Scott responded to the allegations by denying the claims made by News24. He denied the statements and confirmed that several senior executives and employees who had been accused of large-scale fraud, money laundering, and corruption were brought back into their positions because if they were suspended for a long duration of time then this would have gone against the own rules and regulations.
Head of the division of infectious diseases at Wits university Dr. Jeremy Nel explained that there is no reason to be concerned about drinking water because there is no evidence linking cases of typhoid fever suspected to contaminated municipal water.
Chinese laser attacks Australia has complained to Beijing.
A ferry survivor found 2 days after a terrible fire on board.